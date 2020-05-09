Two more residents of Camilla Care Community in Mississauga have died of COVID-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll at the facility to 50.

A spokesperson for the 236-bed long-term care home, located near Hurontario Street and Queensway West, confirmed the new deaths on Saturday.

“We are sadly grieving the loss of the 50 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 and who passed away since the beginning of the outbreak, throughout the last few weeks,” Natalie Gokchenian, communications director of Camilla Care Community, said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families for their loss. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this time.”

The facility has a total of 161 residents who have tested positive for the virus.

Of those cases, 62 remain active, while 49 have recovered.

In addition, 12 of the 47 staff members who have contracted COVID-19 have recovered.

“We continue to actively retest residents – which is essential in quickly identifying anyone who becomes COVID-19 positive, despite the fact these residents may have tested with negative results previously.

Families of residents at Camilla Care Community told CTV News Toronto they have been frustrated with the lack of communication from the facility’s management.

On Saturday afternoon, families of residents placed white crosses outside the facility. The crosses represent the residents who died from coronavirus.

The long-term care home is operated by Sienna Senior Living, which also oversees Altamont Care Community, another facility facing a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Saturday, Altamont Care Community reported 46 COVID-19 deaths. A personal support worker who worked at the facility has also died.

Ontario is monitoring 237 outbreaks at long-term care homes, which have resulted in 2,898 confirmed cases among residents and 1,515 confirmed cases among staff.

Nearly 1,200 long-term care residents have died from COVID-19.