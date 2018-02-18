

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 73-year-old woman who had been missing in Brampton since Thursday has been found safe after a frightening ordeal.

Carole Berry disappeared from the area of Hurontario Street and Elgin Drive in Brampton at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Her family and friends said the senior, who is active in her church, had never gone missing before and they were concerned for her safety.

Peel police and Berry’s family went looking for her and her vehicle, but weren’t able to locate either. Her church and rotary club also organized search parties.

Eventually on Sunday morning, a man found Berry in a Georgetown parking lot.

Speaking with CP24 Sunday her daughter Susan Berry said that her mother had fallen on her knee on Thursday while trying to go grocery shopping and couldn’t get back into her car.

She lay in the same spot for around three days until a passerby spotted her this morning.

When the man found her Sunday, he helped her back into her car, but she was suffering from dehydration and wasn’t well enough to drive. The same man returned a short time later, found Berry still sitting in her vehicle, and called an ambulance.

Berry was taken to a hospital in Georgetown to be treated and is expected to make a full recovery, her daughter said.

“It’s been a very very long three or four days for everybody,” Susan Berry told CP24.

She said her mother is frail from the ordeal, but mentally intact.

She added that she was starting to prepare for the worst when she got the call that her mother had been found.

“Just when I was saying that, I got the call. It went from being one of the most terrible days of my life to being a really, really good day. It is just so, so relieving.”

Susan Berry said her entire family is relieved that Carole has been found safe, but especially her father.

“Now they can celebrate their 50th anniversary together and we’re so grateful for that,” she said.