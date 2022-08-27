If you aren’t looking closely, you could miss 138 St Clarens Avenue – the newly listed home in Toronto’s Little Portugal is only 8 feet wide.

The property hit the market this week, listed at $1,950,000, realtor Keven Trudel with Real Estate Bay Realty told CTV News Toronto Friday.

“What we see outside feels pretty narrow, but once you're inside, I think they did a fantastic job designing the place to feel big,” he said.

The custom-built, 3-storey property is currently split into three separate units, each with their own private entrance, and a basement.

In total, the home is approximately 1,700-square-feet, with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Acknowledging what may come across as a steep price tag for a small property, Trudel says the home was listed at $1,950,000 because it was a labour of love.

“It’s one of my client’s creations,” he said. “It's a little pricey, obviously, because we're on a little bit of land, but it's also valuable because it's rare and different.”

While Trudel says it could quickly be altered to be a single family home, he doesn’t envision the property acting as such.

“It would be really good for investors,” he said, “or make an incredible AirBnB.”

138 St Clarens Avenue isn’t the first ultra-thin build in Toronto. Last year, 154 Hamilton St. in the city’s east side sold for $1,750,000. It's four-storeys tall and just about 10 feet wide.