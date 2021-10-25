

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





A man accused of murdering a woman and two of her children east of Toronto says he did not have the mental capacity at the time to intentionally carry out the killings.

Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The prosecution has said Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.

Fenn, who is representing himself, says he did not have the mental ability to commit the crimes.

The 33-year-old did not call a defence and repeatedly told court last week that he was a “sovereign king.”

Court heard Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis at the time and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.

Mary Cremer, a defence lawyer Fenn fired, was appointed by the court to assist with the proceedings and made some closing submissions.

She said court must consider that Fenn was a heavy cocaine user and dealer who may have been in a state of drug-induced psychosis at the time.

Cremer said she agreed with the prosecution that Fenn had committed the physical acts of killing the three family members.

However, she said Fenn did not have the requisite state of mind to commit murder due to his extensive use of cocaine, rendering him in a psychotic state at the time.

Fenn interrupted Cremer on several times, believing she was not helping his case, to emphasize that he “didn't have a brain” at the time.

“It's like the Wizard of Oz going down the path, 'if I only had a brain,' I didn't have one, guys,” Fenn said.