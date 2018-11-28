

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





The 18-year-old driver charged in an early November crash that killed a mother and her young son in Mississauga has been released on bail.

Peel Regional Police laid charges on Tuesday, four weeks after the collision claimed the lives of Kushboo Arora and her two-year-old son Prakrit.

Her husband, Sanket Dogra, was driving the family’s Nissan on Burnhamthorpe Road at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, in hopes of helping the toddler fall asleep, when they were struck by a speeding Hyundai.

Arora and Prakrit did not survive the wreck.

Dogra did, but just barely. He suffered life-threatening injuries and has been hospitalized ever since. He slipped into a coma for several days and has undergone several surgeries, including one on his heart, the family said.

While there have been improvements to his condition, he has not yet been told about his wife and son.

The driver of the Hyundai was also seriously injured in the crash. He was considered to be in police custody while in hospital but was eventually released without charges.

“They did originally arrest him for impaired operation but he was released unconditionally on those charges,” Const. Danny Marttini said.

“So obviously whatever findings of the investigation were, it was not in line with that charge.”

That changed on Tuesday, when police announced that they had re-arrested him.

Evan Campbell, of Orillia, was charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Wearing a maroon-coloured sweatshirt and grey U of T pants, Campbell appeared before a judge in a Brampton courtroom where he was granted bail.

He was seen walking out of the courthouse on crutches.

He is due to return to court on January 14 at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, in the hours following the news police had laid charges, Dogra’s brother-in-law said the development in the case offered “some relief” to the grieving family.

“We are relieved to know that something is being done about it, we’ve been hoping to get this kind of news for a long time now,” Vishal Sarangal told CTV News Toronto.

“They (police) need to set an example for youngsters in coming times, so that more families can be saved.”

A funeral for the mother and son was held two weeks ago.