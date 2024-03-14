A construction worker from Ajax, Ont. said the he couldn’t believe his luck when he won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, so he scanned his ticket 13 times just to be sure.

"I checked my ticket on the OLG app and when I saw the screen, I didn't believe it so I scanned it again," Garry Tola said in an OLG news release of his big Encore win on Jan. 30.

The 36-year-old father said he only recently started playing Encore, which players can add to most lottery games for $1, after playing the lottery occasionally since he turned 18.

The OLG said Tola matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order.

"I couldn't stop thinking about a week earlier when my daughter had a dream I won the lottery," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

"I ran to tell my family right away. They were so happy and excited. My daughter was shocked and said, 'Dad, my dream felt so special!' It was a great reminder to her that anything is possible."

The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada on Taunton Road in Ajax, the OLG said.

As for what he plans to do with the money, Tola said he wants to give back to his community in a “meaningful way” and plans to make some investments and celebrate with his family.