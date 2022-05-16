All but one eastbound lane on Highway 401 near Milton is closed after a tractor trailer slammed into a concrete barrier, resulting in a significant oil spill.

It happened at around 4 a.m. near James Snow Parkway.

Police say that the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

“The tractor trailer went into a concrete wall on the right side of the highway, ripping off the entire front axle of the truck,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video update posted to Twitter. “Unfortunately as a result of this wreck there was a significant diesel and oil spill.”

Schmidt said that most of the oil from the truck has seeped into a catch basin alongside the highway and is now being removed with the assistance of several vacuum trucks.

He said that crews hope to be able to reopen the highway later Monday morning, however the precise timeline remains unclear.

The cause of the collision, meanwhile, remains under investigation.

“There are no other vehicles involved and I am waiting for word on the investigation,” Schmidt said.