Amazon plans to open new distribution centre in Edmonton area; hire 600 workers
An employee works at the the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. on Monday, November 26, 2018. Online retail giant Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 4:46PM EST
NISKU, Alta. -- Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is opening a new distribution centre in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020.
The e-commerce company says the approximately 92,900-square-metre (one-million-square-foot) centre in Nisku, Alta., will be the company's 11th distribution facility in Canada, and its second in Alberta.
It already operates a similar facility in Rocky View County in southern Alberta, where it employs more than 1,500 full-time workers.
Amazon's other fulfilment facilities are located in British Columbia and Ontario.
The Seattle-based company says workers at the new centre will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger items such as outdoor equipment, patio furniture and bicycles.