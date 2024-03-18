Police in the South Simcoe area say that injuries sustained by a female occupant in a single-vehicle rollover near Bradford were the result of intimate partner violence and have charged a male driver with attempted murder.

The crash happened on March 15 near Line 11 and Sideroad 10 in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say they were called to that area at about 4 p.m. and found a man and a woman “who had managed to exit the overturned vehicle.” They were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

“The investigation determined the collision and injuries to the female were a result of intimate partner violence,” South Simcoe Police Service said in a March 18 news release.

An unnamed 31-year-old man from Barrie is now facing several charges including attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation, utter death threats, and assault. He was held for a bail hearing.