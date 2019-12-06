

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada says governor Stephen Poloz will not seek a second term as governor when his seven-year term expires next year.

Before becoming head of Canada's central bank in 2013, Poloz was chief executive of Export Development Canada.

He replaced Mark Carney, who left the Bank of Canada to become governor of the Bank of England.

Poloz's term expires on June 2, 2020.

The board of directors of the central bank says it has begun a search process to select his replacement.

Poloz is 64 years old.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.