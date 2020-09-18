OTTAWA - Four conservative-minded premiers are to issue today their wish list for next week's throne speech on which the fate of Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government could hinge.

Quebec's Francois Legault, Ontario's Doug Ford, Alberta's Jason Kenney and Manitoba's Brian Pallister plan to hold a news conference in Ottawa to spell out what they hope to see in the speech.

Billions more for health care is likely to top their list.

Ford and Legault last week called on Ottawa to significantly increase the annual federal transfer payments to provinces and territories for health care.

The transfer this year will amount to almost $42 billion under an arrangement that sees it increase by at least three per cent each year.

On top of that, the federal government is giving provinces and territories $19 billion to help them cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including some $10 billion for health care.

(The Canadian Press)