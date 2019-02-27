

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on the subway earlier this month.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was heading westbound on a subway train when a male boarded at Woodbine Station and sat down beside her.

Police allege that the male committed an indecent act, grabbed the woman, and sexually assaulted her.

He fled on foot when the train stopped at Greenwood Station.

Security camera images were later released of the suspect and police confirmed Wednesday that a teenage boy had been arrested in the case.

The male, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.