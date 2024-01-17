A teenager is facing a dozen charges in connection with two separate incidents – a robbery and a carjacking – across the Greater Toronto Area last spring.

Toronto police said the first incident happened on May 5, 2023, at around 11:45 p.m., in the area of Islington Avenue and Jutland Road in Etobicoke.

Police allege the victim was inside his vehicle when two suspects approached the driver’s side. One was allegedly armed with a handgun.

The second suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim before they drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

Three days later, police said they responded to a report of a robbery at around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue in Scarborough.

Officers allege four suspects walked into a retail business, with one of them pointing a firearm at employees. Police said they demanded to open the cash register and took some clothes and other items from the store before taking off.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, three search warrants were executed in relation to the investigation, where officers said they recovered items of evidentiary value connected to the case.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto is facing a multitude of charges: two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, two counts of conspiracy to commit indictable offence, two counts of assault with a weapon, robbery/offensive weapon, forcible confinement, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

His identity cannot be disclosed under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.