The Ford government will hold a virtual cabinet meeting today to discuss what to do with the modified Stage 2 restrictions in Peel Region that were supposed to be lifted at midnight, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Government sources have told the network that members of Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet will be discussing whether to keep the restrictions in place in Peel as a whole or single out Brampton, where more than two-thirds of the region’s cases have been clustered.

The meeting comes two days after Ford announced a new colour-coded system for COVID-19 restrictions and said that Peel, York and Ottawa would be moved to the orange category as of this weekend, allowing restaurants and bars to resume dine-in service and gyms, casinos and cinemas to reopen.

At the time Peel Region was reporting more new cases of COVID-19 than any other region in Ontario on a per capita basis and since then the situation has only worsened.

As of yesterday, Peel had reported 98.5 new infections for every 100,000 residents through the week ending Nov. 1. That is precariously close to the 100 infection per capita benchmark that is among the province’s indicators for moving regions into a red category, which more closely resembles the modified version of Stage 2.

According to CTV News Toronto, today’s cabinet meeting comes on the heels of Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh writing a letter requesting that the province keep the region in a modified version of Stage 2 for another week due to its high case counts and positivity rate.

It also comes in advance of a 1 p.m. announcement that Ford is making in Ottawa.

“I must be clear. All of our metrics are going in the wrong direction. Peel is seeing the highest rates of cases and positivity in the province with much of that activity localized in Brampton and while Peel Public Health is still contact tracing our capacity is increasingly being challenged,” Loh told reporters during a briefing earlier this week.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips for today’s announcement at Ottawa’s Civic Hospital.

The Ford government also plans to announce where each of the 34 public health regions of the province will fall in the five tiered stages of COVID-19 restrictions at some point.

Earlier this week, the government proposed that, Peel Region, York Region, Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Health Unit (Cornwall and surrounding area) be placed in the in the third-most significant level, deemed "restrict," on Nov. 7.

Toronto will not join these four regions until at least Nov. 14, meaning that indoor dining and gyms will stay closed for one more week.

The province also proposed that Brant County Health Unit, Hamilton, Durham Region and Halton Region be put in the fourth-most strict category, deemed "protect."

All 25 other public health regions of the province will be put in the least-serious category, "prevent."

CP24.com will broadcast that announcement live at 1 p.m.

With files from CTV Toronto's Colin D'Mello