A 29-year-old man from Cambridge has died following an overnight hit-and-run collision in Mississauga.

The crash happened Saturday shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the westbound Highway 401 collector lanes at Mavis Road.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the OPP, the victim was travelling westbound, in the right lane, in a Mazda on Highway 401 approaching Mavis Road.

Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing the driver of a white Audi S5 coming from the left at “extreme high rates of speed” and slamming into the back of the Mazda.

“That collision caused that vehicle to rotate forward get pushed into the guardrail,” he said.

“The driver of that vehicle, the victim, was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Schmidt, in a video posed to social media late Saturday morning, said the Audi deflected back to the left and came up against a concrete wall. The driver then fled the scene on foot towards Mavis Road.

All westbound collector lanes were closed between Hurontario Street and Mississauga Road as police investigated, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information, including dashcam video, or anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.