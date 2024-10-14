NDP frustrations with B.C. Conservative campaign promises prompts McRib parody post

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's New Democratic Party says it is responsible for a parody social media post that has B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad promising to bring back McDonald's McRib sandwiches.

The post appeared Sunday evening as an NDP news release under a Conservative Party of B.C. logo with the headline, "John Rustad Unveils Plan to Bring Back the McRib."

An NDP spokesman who declined to be publicly named said in a statement, "This news release is a joke to make fun of John Rustad repeatedly announcing things he cannot do, with no plan and no opportunity for media to ask questions."

NDP Leader David Eby has been demanding for the past week that Rustad release his party's election platform.

Rustad said Saturday at a news conference in Surrey, he plans to release his party's fully costed platform Tuesday, with five days left in the Oct. 19 campaign.

Late Sunday, Rustad issued news releases highly critical of NDP tax policy and details of the party's plan to reform public education in B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.

