Indian High Commission entrance is shown in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government expelled six Indian diplomats from Canada because New Delhi refused to co-operate in criminal investigations.

He says Canada is still asking India to co-operate with RCMP probes into violent incidents and coercive behaviour linked to agents of the Indian government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press