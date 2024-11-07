SIU investigating after 1 person fatally shot by police in Orillia

Police tape surrounds a home in Orillia where one person was fatally shot by police on Nov. 7. (Connor Earl photo)

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was fatally shot by police in Orillia on Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the police-involved shooting happened near Cochrane and Matchedash streets just before 2 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead while an officer sustained serious injuries during the incident, the SIU said.

fatal police-involved shooting Orillia An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot by police on Nov. 7 in Orillia. (Connor Earl photo)

The Ontario Provincial Police Association told CP24 that the officer is in hospital in stable condition.

No other details about what occurred have been released.

Cochrane from West to Matchedash streets is currently closed off as police investigate.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.