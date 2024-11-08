OPP officer stabbed in Orillia released from hospital, recovering at home

An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot by police on Nov. 7 in Orillia. (Connor Earl photo)

An Ontario Provincial Police officer who was stabbed in the line of duty in Orillia on Thursday has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique provided the update in a statement on Friday.

“Every day, officers put themselves at risk to keep their communities safe, often facing unpredictable situations,” he said.

“Any attacks against police officers are completely unacceptable, as they undermine the safety and security of our communities and the vital role law enforcement plays in protecting us all.”

— Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 8, 2024

The officer was stabbed while responding to a disturbance call.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate, as the officer discharged his firearm at a 26-year-old man multiple times after the stabbing.

The man later died in hospital. The circumstances that led to the stabbing and shooting are under investigation.

The SIU, which is called to investigate allegations of sexual assault, serious injury, or death involving Ontario police officers, has assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.