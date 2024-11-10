Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, stands in the ballroom at Rideau Hall after being invested as a companion of the Order of Canada and receiving a Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division), in Ottawa, Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

WINNIPEG — A national commemorative ceremony is being held today in honour of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools.

Gov. Gen Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to deliver remarks at the service being held at Canada Life Centre, the home arena of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

Sinclair was the first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and the second in Canada.

He served as co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba to examine whether the justice system was failing Indigenous people.

As chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he heard testimony from thousands of residential school survivors and the commission’s final report contained 94 calls to action.

His death Monday at the age of 73 was met with tributes from across the country, and a sacred fire was lit outside the Manitoba legislature.

“With his passing, Canada has lost a giant — a brilliant legal mind, a champion of Indigenous rights, and a trusted leader on our journey of reconciliation,” Trudeau said in a written statement hours after Sinclair’s death.

Simon said that in 2022, she had the privilege of investing Sinclair as Companion of the Order of Canada for his life’s work.

“A kind, wise and generous soul, he had an exceptional ability to inspire people and to touch hearts,” she said in a statement.

Sinclair’s obituary describes his journey as an Indigenous man born in the early 1950s. His traditional Anishinaabe name is Mazina Giizhik, or One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky.

“As he grew up, Mazina Giizhik experienced racism but never lost his sense of hope, duty, and responsibility,” it says.

In a statement, Sinclair’s family said he was a leader and a teacher in their ceremonies.

“We also recognize that for innumerable others, he was also a leader in political, business and legal communities,” the statement said.

The memorial service in Winnipeg will be a “beautiful celebration of the depth and breadth of another side of his work: his life-long commitment to human rights and justice, and his relentless pursuit of the truth,” his family said.

“Dad’s career is of great importance to Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, across the country, and beyond.”

Indigenous leaders, government representatives, family members and former colleagues are expected to be included in the ceremony.

Singer-songwriter William Prince and fiddler Morgan Grace are also set to perform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024

The Canadian Press