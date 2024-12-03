CFIA recalls salad kits sold in Ontario over possible salmonella contamination

The CFIA has recalled a salad kit by Taylor Farms. (Supplied/ CFIA)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled a salad kit sold in several provinces, including Ontario, over concerns of salmonella contamination.

The recall affects the sweet kale chopped kit by Taylor Farms sold in 340 g packages with a best before date up to and including Dec. 6, 2024.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the recall, posted on the agency’s website, read.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

Officials said anyone who became sick after consuming the recalled product should contact a healthcare provider.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” the advisory read.