Record-tying Lotto Max jackpot split between winners in Quebec and Alberta

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Two lucky Canadians are now $40 million richer after winning the record-tying $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning tickets were sold in Quebec and Alberta.

Outside of the jackpot, there were an estimated 29 Maxmillion prizes - worth $1 million each - up for grabs.

In Ontario, the OLG says 664,790 Lotto Max tickets sold in the province won prizes last night.

Among the big prizes, two Maxmillions winning tickets were sold in Brampton, one Maxmillions winning ticket was sold in Hamilton, and three winners in Toronto, Hamilton, and Bowmanville will split another Maxmillions prize.

As well, a Lotto Max Second Prize ticket worth nearly $224,000 was sold in Unionville.

The OLG is asking players to check their tickets in store or online as soon as possible to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s jackpot are 09, 14, 21, 26, 29, 32, and 41. Bonus 47.

The next Lotto Max draw on Friday will have a $33 million jackpot.