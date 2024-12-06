Statistics Canada to release November labour force survey today

Statistics Canada is set to release its November job report this morning. A Statistics Canada building and sign are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 per cent last month, up from 6.5 per cent in October, as more people looked for work.

Statistics Canada’s November labour force survey says the jobless rate last month reached the highest since January 2017, outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy added 51,000 jobs in November, with employment gains concentrated in full-time work.

Average hourly wages were up 4.1 per cent from a year ago, marking a slowdown in annual wage growth from October.

The jobless rate in Canada has been on an upward trend since April 2023, rising 1.7 percentage points since then.

The Bank of Canada will have its eye on today’s job report as it gears up for its interest rate announcement on Wednesday.

