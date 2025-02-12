Accelerated nursing program shows ‘significant growth’ at a time of great need

A sign marks one of the entrances to the St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish, N.S., on September 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

At a time when the vacancy rate in Nova Scotia for Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses is almost 17 per cent and demonstrably higher in many rural areas, one nursing school serves as an example of a step in a direction that could help lower those numbers and improve the shortage.

The two-year accelerated nursing program at St. Francis Xavier University, in Antigonish, N.S., offers students a difficult and jampacked 24-month academic experience.

“It’s been very fast paced,” said Eva Boyd, who began her nursing studies last month.

Students in the traditional four-year nursing program are eligible to begin their studies immediately after high school. The accelerated option requires students to already have university academic experience.

“Those students are starting the program with that previous education, and they are doing six straight semesters, which is really 24 months of education,” said Hallaran.

Boyd’s classmate Kyle Prinoski described the program as being nonstop and difficult, with simulations using mannequins that serve as stand-in patients, while he learns all the basic skills required to become a nurse.

“We are building that team environment, with our classmates,” said Prinoski.

From 20 to 188

Overall, St. FX saw 188 students enrol in nursing last September. Of those, the two-year accelerated program had 48 students begin studies in January, which was a significant increase from 31 the year before.

“This is significant growth. We started the accelerated program with 20 students, in 2017,” said St. Francis Xavier University Rankin School of Nursing Associate Dean Amy Hallaran.

According to Hallaran, all nursing programs at St. FX offer the same full level of education.

Nursing lab co-ordinator and instructor, Michelle MacNeil said seeing enrolment increase at a time when there is a critical need for nurses, not just in Nova Scotia, but across the country, has been rewarding.

“I have been here at the school of nursing for a number of years, and I have seen the class size grow,” said MacNeil. “It’s exciting to see this accelerated option grow, because we know we are going to get these nurses out into the healthcare system much quicker.

Hallaran described all the nursing students, but especially those in the two-year program, as being, “keen, excited, and goal-driven.”

“I just want to help people,” said Boyd. “I am focused and passionate about making people’s lives better.”

Prinoski said he is pursuing these studies because he wants to make a meaningful contribution to his home province.

“To know that all of your hard work and all of your skills and training that you have are going to be valued to the community, is wonderful,” said Prinoski.