‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

Lawyer Monte MacGregor says Pat King's sentence was not surprising and is appropriate and sends a message.

OTTAWA — ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court this morning.

The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men’s shelter.

It comes on top of nine months he spent in custody both before and during his trial.

King was found guilty on five of nine charges in November, including mischief and disobeying a court order, for his role in the 2022 protest that took over downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

Justice Charles Hackland says King must remain at his residence, except for three hours on Monday afternoons to “get necessities for life” or for court and community service requirements.

Hackland also told King he must not return to Ottawa except for court appearances and must stay away from six other convoy leaders, including Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

