Bank of Canada says it would have likely held rate steady if not for tariffs

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem, delivers a speech on monetary policy at a Calgary Economic Development event in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Bank of Canada likely would have hit pause on its interest rate lowering cycle earlier this month were it not for the substantial uncertainty around tariffs from the United States.

The central bank today released a summary of the discussions that led to its quarter-point rate cut two weeks ago in a move that brought the policy rate down to 2.75 per cent.

The summary says the bank’s governing council noted the economy performed above expectations at the end of last year.

But the monetary policymakers were worried Canada’s tariff war with the U.S. had “shifted the balance” as businesses and consumers must now contend with possible hits from the trade dispute.

The governing council agreed that they “probably” would have held the interest rate steady if not for the tariff uncertainty.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision is set for April 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press