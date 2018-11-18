Car slams into church after two-vehicle crash in Yorkville
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 8:10AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 8:25AM EST
Two people have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Yorkville.
The incident occurred near Avenue Road and Bloor Street at around 7:20 a.m.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision sustained significant damage after slamming into a church in the area.
Paramedics say two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment and a third person was treated on scene and was not transported to hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.