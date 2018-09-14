Case of North York van attack suspect put over to November
Alek Minassian, a 25-year-old Richmond Hill resident, is seen in this undated photo. Minassian was arrested following a deadly van attack in North York on April 23, 2018. (Alek Minassian/LinkedIn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 6:00AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 14, 2018 10:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused in a deadly van attack in north Toronto will return to court on Nov. 1.
Lawyers for Alek Minassian appeared in court on their client's behalf this morning.
Minassian, 25, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.
Outside court, defence lawyer Boris Bytensky declined to comment on his client.
He says everyone's focus should remain on those who died and were injured in the incident.
Bytensky says the case isn't expected to go to trial before the end of the year.