

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The case of a man accused in a deadly van attack in north Toronto will return to court on Nov. 1.

Lawyers for Alek Minassian appeared in court on their client's behalf this morning.

Minassian, 25, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Outside court, defence lawyer Boris Bytensky declined to comment on his client.

He says everyone's focus should remain on those who died and were injured in the incident.

Bytensky says the case isn't expected to go to trial before the end of the year.