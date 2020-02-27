

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Oshawa that left a 14-year-old boy with serious injuries earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Stevenson Road North and Conlin Road just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 for reports of a collision involving a car and another vehicle.

Police said the teen was found lying on the road next to an off-road motorcycle with serious injuries.

The boy was subsequently taken to an Oshawa hospital in life-threatening condition but then had to be airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

He remains in hospital in serious condition, police said Thursday.

Pickering resident John Bungaro has been charged with fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, driving motor vehicle on a highway – no insurance, and failing to report an accident.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.