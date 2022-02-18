Niagara police have upgraded the charges against a Scarborough man in connection with the fatal shooting of two women at a party in Fort Erie last year.

The investigation into the deaths of 18-year-old Christine Crooks and 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio has been ongoing since the two were fatally shot more than a year ago on January 19, 2021, at a birthday party being held at a short-term rental.

Three Toronto residents have since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

On Friday, police announced that 30-year-old Trevor Barnett is now facing two counts of first-degree murder

In August 2021, Christopher Lucas, also known as rapper ‘El Paga,’ was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while Heidi Bahler was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstruct justice.

Niagara police said the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111 ext. 1004406 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).