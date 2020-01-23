

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A seven-year-old child is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an east end home in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Hamilton paramedics said the child was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.