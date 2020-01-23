Child, 7, critically injured in Hamilton shooting
Hamilton police are investigating after a child was shot at an east end home on Thursday night. (Beth Macdonell/CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:36PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:21PM EST
A seven-year-old child is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting at an east end home in Hamilton.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Hamilton paramedics said the child was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.