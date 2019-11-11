

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A child is in critical condition en route to hospital after being struck by an air conditioner unit that fell off the side of a building in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive sometime before 3:55 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find that an air conditioning unit had fallen out of its socket on the window of an eighth floor apartment unit and onto the child.

Paramedics said the child was in life-threatening condition.

They were taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The age and gender of the child were not released.