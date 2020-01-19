

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





City of Toronto officials are asking residents to be patient as crews move from main thoroughfares and highways and onto side streets in neighbourhoods.

Though it wasn’t the levelling experienced this weekend in eastern Newfoundland, Toronto’s snowfall total on Saturday topped early estimates by two centimetres, amounting to 17 centimetres.

The snow cover brought with it as many as 250 collisions across the GTA, and major delays for surface transit throughout the region.

Hundreds of snowplows combed the city overnight, and City of Toronto spokesperson Eric Holmes says

“You’re going to see plows on residential streets all morning, and then they’re going to start salting those streets,” he said. “For the most part the major roads and expressways are ready to go and for sidewalks, the ploughs will be out salting a bit.”

Holmes says if your street isn’t cleared, wait until after 2 p.m. to call 311 and report it.

“Continue to be patient today, levels of service have been met and the cleanup continues,” Holmes said.

Environment Canada says Sunday will see a slight chance of some flurries.

Sunday will see the mercury fall from – 5C this afternoon to – 9C this evening, with a low of – 15C overnight.