

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





City hall has been placed in a hold and secure position after a man with a gun was found walking in the area.

Police say they received reports of two males walking down Elizabeth Street with a gun shortly after 3 p.m. According to the reports, one male dropped a gun, picked it up, and continued on in the direction of city hall.

Officers with the major crime unit responded to the scene and found two men. Police say they located a gun and arrested one of the two men.

The other suspect, who police say was not wearing any shoes, took off.

People inside city hall have been advised to stay in the building as police try to track down the second suspect.

It is not known if the outstanding suspect in armed.