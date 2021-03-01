The city says the launch of a new online dashboard detailing how people move through the shelter system will be used to help develop “permanent solutions to address homelessness” in Toronto.

In a news release issued Monday, the city announced the launch of its new dashboard, Shelter System Flow, which contains more comprehensive data about how people enter and exit Toronto’s shelter system.

The dashboard uses information collected by the city’s Shelter Management Information System to track anyone who has used a shelter, hotel shelter program, 24-hour respite site, or warming centre within the last three months.

Data on age and gender is included and the city says enhancements are currently underway to collect data on racial identity, Indigenous identity, veteran status, and information about people who are sleeping outdoors.

Data previously released by the city typically only addressed nightly occupancy rates and shelter capacity.

The city says more than 6,000 people use Toronto’s shelter system every night and according to the dashboard, nearly 8,000 people were actively experiencing homelessness at the end of January.

“These new reporting dashboards are an important step in our collective efforts to addressing homelessness in Toronto and are an important part of the City's data modernization efforts,” Mayor John Tory said in a news release issued on Monday.

“I applaud the work our Shelter, Support and Housing staff are doing along with our community partners to better understand and meet the needs of the city’s most vulnerable people and I look forward to the improvements and adaptations to the shelter system this data will bring to light.”