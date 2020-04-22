

Chris Fox, CP24.com





If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the cherry blossoms in High Park, you will have to do it through a computer screen.

Mayor John Tory tells CP24 that the city will be making a formal announcement about its plans for the annual rite of spring today but he warned that it will include strict prohibitions on people descending on High Park to see the blossoms in person.

The announcement comes after weeks of discussions among city officials and police, Tory said.

“We are going to be outlining the plan for the cherry blossoms today and it is not going to be one that people are going to be thrilled with because if you were planning on a trip out to High Park we are going to be very much discouraging that because of the crowding and the spread of the virus. But we are going to be indicating some details of a streaming service so people can look at the blossoms from home anytime they want or from their iPad in the back of a taxi if they want,” he said.

Large crowds, sometimes numbering in the hundreds, typically show up at High Park as soon as the dozens of cherry blossoms trees planted in the vicinity of Grenadier Pond begin to bloom in late April or early May.

At this point it remains unclear whether the city will formally close all or part of the park to discourage those crowds from forming this year, though Tory said that further details will be provided today.

The city has previously closed all amenities within its roughly 1,500 parks, but the green spaces themselves remain open.

“You know we want to do this in a way that is respectful of the fact that we got to adhere to reasonable constrains on people but at the same time it is a very big practical undertaking to try to close off part of a park like that,” Tory said. “It is still probably 10 days away according to the blossom predictor. We will just do our very best to make sure people can see this but they really can’t be part of a crowd scene this year.”