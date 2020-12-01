Police in Hamilton, Ont. say that a group of protesters left a coffin in front of the mayor’s residence Monday night.

It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the area of King Street East and the Red Hill Valley Parkway, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene to find a coffin filled with roses, plants and naloxone kits. They believe that a local “defund police movement” is behind the demonstration.

A video published to Twitter last night appears to show the protesters outside of Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s home delivering the coffin.

We are to send a message to the mayor https://t.co/lJ566N33mV — Defund HPS (@DefundHPS) December 1, 2020

Investigators have been assigned to the case and nearby residents should expect to see a police presence throughout the day.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Thibodeau directly by calling 905-546-2907.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.