Construction has been completed on a new Etobicoke transit hub that will provide Mississauga commuters with seamless access to TTC subway and bus service, as well as GO train access.

The $73 million transit hub at Kipling GO Station has been under construction since April, 2018.

It features 3,000 square feet of indoor waiting area space along with 1,400 parking spaces and 90 bicycle parking spaces.

There is also an underground tunnel that will allow commuters arriving at the station access to the nearby Kipling subway station and an elevated pedestrian bridge that will provide access to the GO train platform.

“Kipling has always been a very busy station and I know this transit hub will be well received by transit riders, particularly riders from Mississauga and Etobicoke who rely on the station for transfers,” Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma said during a virtual press conference on Thursday morning. “Transit will be critical for this region over the next decade and that's why our government is proactively putting the building blocks in place to address those needs. Today’s announcement further illustrates our government's commitment to delivering transit infrastructure that meets the needs of the GTA’s growing population.”

A total of 15 Miway bus routes that previously terminated at Islington Station have been serving the transit hub since January, however construction was only recently completed on the terminal itself.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said that the transit hub may not be a large project in terms of “the dollar amount” but is a “significant” example of government’s “working together across regional and municipal boundaries” to get transit built.

“People don’t care about where boundaries are between municipalities, they don't care which transit service is operating a given bus route or anything like that. They just care about getting to work on time or getting home on time or going shopping on time, and being able to do it in an affordable, convenient way that makes it easier for them,” he said. “That is why today is so important, because that is what today is all about.”