Coroner's inquest to examine 2018 death of man fatally injured at construction site
A 59-year-old man is dead after falling from a construction site in Mississauga. (Courtesy / Dave Ritchie)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 21, 2022 3:09PM EDT
A coroner's inquest is set to examine the death of a man who was fatally injured while working at a Mississauga, Ont., construction site.
The Ministry of the Solicitor General says Fernando Santos died on Jan. 23, 2018 at the age of 59.
It says an inquest is mandatory under the Coroner's Act.
The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding Santos's death.
It is set to begin April 4 and last five days.
Jurors may make recommendations meant to prevent other similar deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.