

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's news editors, publishers and broadcasters have chosen COVID-19 as news story of the year.

The top choice in the annual Canadian Press survey was not even close.

Voters called it a no-brainer, saying the pandemic's ongoing impact on Canadians has been on a scale not seen in a generation.

Well behind in second place was the national reckoning on systemic racism, with some saying COVID-19 has highlighted the inequalities in society.

The horrific massacre in Nova Scotia in April was the only other story to garner a vote.

Other story-of-the-year nominees included the WE charity scandal and the Boeing 737 crash in Ethiopia that killed 18 Canadians in January.

More coming.