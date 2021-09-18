

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is colouring some heated political debate in the final stretch of the federal election campaign.

Justin Trudeau is touting the importance of getting vaccinated, while the NDP's Jagmeet Singh is criticizing the Liberal leader for failing to push harder for paid sick leave and proof-of-vaccination certificates.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, meanwhile, insists his party is running a safe campaign but will not say how many of his candidates are fully immunized against the virus.

O'Toole has repeatedly taken Trudeau to task for calling an election during the pandemic.

Looking to a recovery, Singh stresses the importance of ensuring people don't have to go to work sick, making big corporations pay their share and providing safe long-term care for seniors.

Canadians head to the polls on Monday, though many have already voted in advance polls or through mail-in ballots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.