Firefighters battled Friday afternoon a massive fire at a propane facility in Barrie that prompted the evacuation of nearby businesses and homes.

Barrie Fire said crews were called to 789 Bayview Drive, in the area of Mapleview Drive East and Highway 400, just before 2 p.m. for reports of a propane explosion.

When firefighters arrived, they faced with heavy smoke and fire.

Images posted on social media show flames shooting up into the air and a large plume of black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire is now under control, Barrie Fire said. Crews remain on the scene to deal with small spot fires.

There are no reported injuries.

Barrie Fire said a 1-kilometre radius evacuation zone was called as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

- with files from CTV Barrie