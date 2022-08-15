Toronto Fire Services are battling a two-alarm, residential fire in North York Monday morning.

The home, located at 321 Patricia Ave, near Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street, was under construction when the blaze broke out, officials say.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the second floor.

So far, the main body of the fire has been knocked down, but the fire is still active, Toronto fire told CP24.

Toronto Fire Services is currently in a defensive mode extinguishing a 2-alarm residential fire on Patricia Ave. in the area of Bathurst St/SteelesAve W. Crews were dispatched shortly after 6am. One firefighter has been injured and transported to hospital. #Toronto — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) August 15, 2022

According to officials, no one is in the home and no injuries have been reported.

