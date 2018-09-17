Cyclist critical after being hit by transport truck in York University Heights
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 1:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 17, 2018 1:24PM EDT
A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a transport truck in the York University Heights area Monday morning.
It happened at Keele Street and Steles Avenue.
The cyclist’s injuries were originally deemed serious, but were later downgraded to life-threatening.
The intersection of Keele Street and Steles Avenue is expected to remain closed for an extended period as police investigate the collision.