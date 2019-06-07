

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a cyclist who allegedly threw a bottle containing a corrosive substance at two parents pushing their baby in a stroller in the Seaton Village neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police said the family was north of Bloor Street West on Clinton Street at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they were approached by a cyclist carrying an Uber Eats bag.

The cyclist allegedly threw a bottle containing some sort of corrosive substance at the parents, striking them and their baby in a stroller.

Paramedics treated the family for minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect peddled away from the scene “screaming and yelling.”

He was last seen on Bloor Street West and then south on Grace Street.

He is described as a white male, with wavy blond hair, wearing a baseball hat with a red maple leaf logo, a dark sweater with a red shirt underneath and beige cargo shorts.

He had a black Uber Eats food backpack and rode a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.