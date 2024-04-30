A cyclist has died after being struck by a driver in Caledon on Monday evening.

The collision happened on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of King Street.

The OPP Central Region said that they were called to the area just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a serious collision involving a cyclist and a passenger vehicle.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital, they said.

Winston Churchill is currently closed from Isabella Street to Ballinafad Road while police investigate.

The closure is expected to last several hours, the OPP said.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.