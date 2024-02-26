A cyclist who was struck by the drivers of two vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening has died in hospital, say police.

The collision happened at intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Insp. Daniel Hoffmeyersaid said that officers arrived and located two motor vehicles along with man in his 50s who had been hit by both of them.

The victim, he said, was rushed to a local hospital, but died there a short time later.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are “cooperating with the investigation,” Hoofmeyer said.

No charges have been announced at this point.

At this time, police are looking for speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, especially anyone with dashcam footage.

Police are urging any witnesses to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

St. Clair Avenue was closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road for an investigation, but has since reopened.