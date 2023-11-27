

Liam Fox, The Canadian Press





Defence lawyers for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich started laying out their case in an Ottawa courtroom Monday.

Eric Granger, a lawyer for Lich, argued there is no direct evidence linking her to any unlawful activities that took place in downtown Ottawa during the protest.

The defence teams say the evidence presented in the case should be applied only to one of the accused, rather than both.

Lich and Barber are co-accused of mischief and intimidation, among other charges, connected to the massive demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that gridlocked the area near Parliament Hill for weeks in early 2022.

The Crown wrapped up its case last Monday after weeks of testimony about the disruptive nature of the demonstrations, arguing that Barber and Lich exerted influence over protesters' behaviour.

Granger told the court that none of the witnesses the Crown brought forward testified that they communicated with Lich.

He said peacefully protesting pandemic mandates, or inviting others to do so, is not a crime and does not incite others to commit criminal offences.

Granger also said Lich could not aid or abet a crime without the knowledge of a crime being committed.

The Crown alleges the protesters criminally obstructed traffic and the highway, along with public property and peace officers.

Prosecutors also played hours of social-media videos posted by Lich and Barber that covered the lead-up to the demonstrations up to their arrests as police forcibly removed protesters from Ottawa's downtown.

In those videos, the two organizers were identified as leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" movement and relayed messages to protesters.

Barber's lawyer also showed the court videos of him calling for protesters to remain peaceful and to respect Ottawa police and residents.

The defence filed a motion last Tuesday arguing that Lich and Barber shouldn't be viewed as co-conspirators because their actions weren't criminal.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said she doesn't expect to make a ruling on the motion this week.