

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police made an appeal for information Thursday in the triple murder outside London, Ont. of three close friends – one of whom was pregnant.

“I would ask that anyone out there in the public, in the communities, call our tip lines if they have any information about these tragic deaths,” Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott said at a news conference hosted by Six Nations of the Grand River.

The bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were found with a grey pickup truck in a field on a private property in the municipality of Middlesex Centre at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 04.

Police said Thursday that Miller and Porter were cousins and Porter and Jamieson were described by family members as “inseparable friends.”

All three victims were residents of the Six Nations of the Grand River, a First Nations reserve just outside of Hamilton.

Police revealed Thursday that Miller was seven months pregnant when she was killed.

Sheri-Lyn Hill Pearce of the Six Nations Band Council also spoke at the news conference and called the case “devastating.”

“It’s not a new story,” Hill Pearce said. “We need help to find the killers. Please step forward.”

She said the killing of the three close friends has shaken her community.

“Not only the families are suffering, but it’s a rippling effect for the whole community,” Hill Pearce said.

Investigators wouldn’t say when the victims died or how they were killed. They also said they don’t know how the victims came to be found in the field southwest of London, Ont., about 150 kilometres west of the community where they lived.

No suspects have been announced so far and no arrests have been made in the case.

However police said they have been receiving information to their tip line and they are confident that someone knows something that could help investigators solve the murders.

The grey, 2006 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck found with the bodies was stolen, police said. Investigators would not say where or when the car was reported stolen, but appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle on Six Nations of the Grand River, in the area of Bodkin Road, or anywhere in between to call police.

Investigators have set up a tip line for anyone who has information about the case: 1-844-677-5050