

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have identified three people whose bodies were found in a field south of London, Ont. over the weekend in what investigators are now describing as a triple homicide.

Police responded to an area near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in the municipality of Middlesex Centre at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 04.

Officers received a call about a grey pick-up truck in a field off of Bodkin Road. When they went to investigate, three bodies were found in the area.

Autopsy results have since confirmed that the three were murdered, though police did not say how they died.

In a news release Thursday, police identified the victims as 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson. All three were from Six Nations of the Grand River.

Police are also appealing to the public for information. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen a grey 2006, Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck in the area of Bodkin Road prior to 10 a.m. on Nov. 04. Police also released an image of the type of vehicle involved.

Investigators have set up a tip line at 1-844-677-5050 for anyone who0 may have information.